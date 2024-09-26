It’s hard to believe a year has already passed since the launch of Collapse Life. Whether you’ve been with us from the start or just recently discovered our community, we want to take a moment to recognize each and every one of you. Your curiosity, critical thinking, and engagement have helped expand our views and sharpen our perspectives on the pressing issues of our time.

We’re especially grateful for those who found enough value in what we’re doing to support us monetarily. We’re not pulling a Sally Struthers here, we’re just expressing extra-special acknowledgement for our paid subscribers on Substack and supporters via Buy me a Coffee. It means so much.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you ALL for being on this journey with us. We look forward to many more years to come and can’t wait to tackle the most pressing challenges of our time, with you riding shotgun.

Our very first post delved into the shifting geopolitical landscape by examining the BRICS nations’ role in the slow denouement of the American empire. The BRICS alliance (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa + many new entrants) may not share many cultural or political similarities, but what unites them is a shared reproach for the imperialism and interventionism spearheaded by the U.S. and its allies over the last several decades.

Through this analysis, we introduced a key theme of Collapse Life: the slow, steady nature of collapse. Unlike the cataclysmic scenarios often depicted in Hollywood, collapse can unfold gradually. Even insidiously. The move towards a multipolar world represents one such shift — a redistribution of power with significant implications for global order, the American dream, and society itself.

Death of the American dream

The fading American dream has been a consistent undercurrent in many of our discussions. In one particularly impactful episode of the Collapse Life podcast, financial expert and all-round tremendous humanitarian, Peter Grandich, offered a sober analysis of the economy, urging viewers to prepare for its inevitable downturn. While some label Grandich a pessimist, we found his message of learning to “make do with less” both practical and timely.

Despite our name — Collapse Life — we’re not here to fuel nihilism or promote a “doom-and-gloom” worldview. Instead, we aim to shed light on the realities of a world in transition, urging our audience to think critically about the systems in which they operate (even take for granted). With more people joining Collapse Life every day, we know many share our concerns for the future.

Calling for accountability

One of the most compelling stories we shared this year was that of former Lt. Col. Brad Miller, who was forced to leave the armed forces after he refused to comply with a mandated COVID-19 vaccination. He turned that experience into an opportunity to push for military accountability and personal sovereignty. Miller’s story, featured on our podcast, served as a powerful reminder that even within structured systems like the military, people with integrity are still willing to stand up for our rights and freedoms and, ultimately, for America. His defiance was incredibly inspiring, and it highlighted the broader theme of resisting injustice — a key concept for Collapse Life.

Diminutive stature, huge fight

In the last year, we’ve seen the tightening grip of power on the free flow of thought, and the quiet suffocation of voices that dare to question the prevailing winds. Those who challenge the narrative, be it of the pandemic, war, or governance, find themselves erased or exiled from the digital town square.

We got our own taste of that censorship when YouTube gave us a strike and sent us to misinformation detention for daring to post a video with the inimitable Dr. Meryl Nass.

In the course of our conversation with Nass, we talked about two repurposed drugs that were used to treat COVID - you know, those ones that start with ‘iver…’ and ‘hydroxy…’ That, of course, is prohibited speech on ‘the Tube.’ If you missed that fun little episode in Collapse Life history, you may want to revisit it below.

Fighting cancer, and the orthodoxy

The medical story doesn’t stop with Dr. Nass. Doctors like Paul Marik, who offered valuable insights into alternative cancer strategies, recently found their work erased from platforms like Amazon without warning. Marik’s appearance on our podcast, where he shared his groundbreaking insights into cancer treatment and off-label drug use, was another conversation we feared would not survive on mainstream platforms. It now lives on Rumble, where free speech seems to have a foothold — for the time being. The battle for open dialogue and the right to question prevailing medical narratives remains an ongoing focus for us.

‘Fake science’ is as dangerous as ‘fake news.’

Those whose lives don’t intersect with the censorship industrial complex firsthand may not understand this concept completely, but we’re here to tell you that self-censorship is real. There were several conversations we held back from YouTube, the world’s biggest video platform, for fear of getting another strike or being booted off altogether. That’s the death knell of free speech.

Our chat with Dr. James Lyons-Weiler about how science got so completely corrupted, and what each of us can do to help fix it, is one example of self-censorship. We know we’re being throttled on YouTube — we have watched view count on videos actually go down — so we truly appreciate every view, like, and subscribe we get there.

Psychological warfare for minds and narratives

Obviously, since we’re in the information space, censoring ourselves is not something we’re happy doing. That’s what happens under tyranny. Our goal with Collapse Life is to break the spell that has been cast on much of the world, leaving people isolated in their ideological corners and gripped by narratives that fundamentally go against their own well-being.

When it comes to breaking the spell, there is no better mentor than Dr. Mattias Desmet, who helped many of us understand the societal insanity that seemed to prevail during the pandemic with his theory on mass formation. Desmet graciously joined us on the podcast to offer a preview of his forthcoming book, which will be about speaking truth as an antidote to mass formation.

We’re rats in a psy-op war

As war rages — not just in Ukraine and the Middle East, but also in the minds of millions — truth is the ultimate casualty. The wars of our time are fought as much with information as with bullets.

On another episode of the Collapse Life podcast, Dr. Crisanna Shackelford discussed how psychological warfare is no longer a distinct or isolated tactic but is integrated into nonlinear warfare. She told us how adversaries seek to "soften the battlefield" by targeting minds and creating confusion, distrust, and division within societies.

This type of psychological warfare does not manifest in visible ways, like tanks rolling down streets. Instead, it targets cultural, political, and economic systems to weaken societies from within, leveraging digital technology, media, and other means to influence people's perceptions, behaviors, and loyalties. It operates in the shadows, often leaving people unaware they are in a conflict.

A must-watch interview.

Resisting globalism

As governments and their lapdog media twist and turn reality to suit their ends, sovereignty itself has become a more fragile thing. International bodies are growing more powerful, and the borders of nations are blurring under the weight of globalist agendas. Health emergencies, climate agreements, and economic policies are wielded as tools to centralize power, to chip away at the autonomy of nations and individuals alike.

As you can see from the stories below, that’s a theme we explored at length in the last year, and will no doubt continue to chip away at in the coming months.

Looking ahead on Collapse Life

This recap captures just a small portion of the stories and videos we shared on Collapse Life over the last 12 months — stories of resistance, of those who refuse to be silenced, of those whose bravery and fortitude were unwavering, and those who dared to ask uncomfortable questions.

As much as we wade through hypocrisy, suppression, and disquiet on a weekly basis, we are also inspired by the growing undercurrent of defiance that is rippling and promises to swell into a wave one day soon.

From an administrative perspective, we are working on adjusting our publishing schedule — we have a year’s worth of data we’re crunching through to see what times folks are doing the most reading and watching. So don’t be surprised to see the possibility of some changes in the coming weeks.

As we embark on year two of Collapse Life, we remain committed to bringing you the stories and insights that matter most. Thank you for being part of this journey with us. Here's to many more years of questioning, challenging, and, most importantly, seeking truth.