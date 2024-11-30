The Silent Crisis: Aaron Clarey on what men want from women

Aaron Clarey describes himself as an "asshole," but during his recent appearance on the Collapse Life podcast, he was anything but. Funny, insightful, and refreshingly candid, Clarey cut through societal niceties to deliver the tough truths many avoid confronting.

In the conversation, Clarey unpacked the evolving dynamics between men and women, the growing gender divide in modern relationships, and the economic and societal consequences of these shifts. Grounded in data and personal experience, his perspective is blunt but thought-provoking — a wake-up call to a silent crisis unfolding in our culture.

He began with a stark observation: men are losing interest in relationships.

The reasons are multifaceted. Modern dating norms, societal expectations, and what Clarey describes as a lack of reciprocity from women have left many men disillusioned and asking themselves: “What’s the point?”

Despite being biologically wired to pursue women, Clarey argues that men are increasingly finding the barriers insurmountable. Appearance, behavior, and modern dating standards have created an uphill battle for the average man. As a result, many are choosing to step away entirely, redirecting their focus toward financial stability and personal goals.

The economic consequences of the gender divide

As an economist, Clarey connects this relationship breakdown to a broader societal impact: economic stagnation.

“When men aren’t motivated to pursue traditional relationships, their productivity declines,” Clarey explains. Without a family to provide for, he argues, many men do just enough to get by, avoiding the extra effort that fuels innovation and economic growth.

This withdrawal, Clarey warns, reverberates through society — manifesting in reduced consumer spending, diminished investment in homes and families, and even labor shortages in critical industries. According to Clarey, the retreat of men from traditional roles could have long-term repercussions for societal stability and prosperity.

Clarey also challenges women to reevaluate their expectations and societal conditioning, which he believes contribute to the growing divide.

“Women have been taught to prioritize career and independence above all else,” Clarey notes. While he supports women pursuing their goals, he argues that sidelining traditional relationships creates an imbalance that impacts both genders.

He stresses that the cultural emphasis on independence has led some women to undervalue the mutual support and partnership that form the foundation of healthy relationships. To bridge the divide, Clarey suggests a need for introspection and a shift in priorities — not just for women, but for society as a whole.

Repairing the gender divide is going to require significant cultural changes. “The modern dating scene is broken,” Clarey says bluntly. “If we want men and women to reconnect, both sides need to meet halfway. Until that happens, the divide will only continue to grow.”

Watch the full interview and let us know your thoughts.