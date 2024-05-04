went from writing for teen and fashion magazines to authoring books on parenting, marriage, and relationships. Now she writes about COVID, censorship, and conspiracy theories.

In this fun 50-minute chat with Collapse Life host, Zahra Sethna, she explains how she made that switch, what she gained and lost along the way, and why she’s never been happier with the work she’s doing. She also talks about writing ‘The War on Ivermectin’ with Dr. Pierre Kory, and her latest upcoming anthology, ‘Yankee Doodle Soup for the Fringy, Tin Foil Hat-Wearing Conspiracy Theorist’s Soul’ (to which Zahra contributed an essay).

