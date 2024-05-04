A writer’s journey from fashion features to ‘The War on Ivermectin’
An interview with author and Substacker Jenna McCarthy
In this fun 50-minute chat with Collapse Life host, Zahra Sethna, she explains how she made that switch, what she gained and lost along the way, and why she’s never been happier with the work she’s doing. She also talks about writing ‘The War on Ivermectin’ with Dr. Pierre Kory, and her latest upcoming anthology, ‘Yankee Doodle Soup for the Fringy, Tin Foil Hat-Wearing Conspiracy Theorist’s Soul’ (to which Zahra contributed an essay).
WATCH ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/v4t2ywq-a-writers-journey-from-fashion-features-to-the-war-on-ivermectin.html
WATCH ON BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/BwCczaQiSIQj/
WATCH ON YOUTUBE? Nah, this one’s too spicy for the Y.T.
Love the rumble exclusives!