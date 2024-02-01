Americans are living longer than ever before but we’re also spending more of our lives disabled or dealing with disease, new numbers show.

According to The Wall Street Journal:

The estimated average proportion of life spent in good health declined to 83.6% in 2021, down from 85.8% in 1990, according to an analysis of the latest data from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation’s Global Burden of Disease study, a research effort based at the University of Washington. The decrease of time spent in good health is partly because medical advances are catching and treating diseases that once would have killed us. But it’s also because of the rising prevalence, often among younger people, of conditions such as obesity, diabetes and substance-use disorders.

For many, the pandemic was a sobering wake up call. It became apparent that good health was, in fact, the best defense against an increasingly unstable world. But more than that, owning your own health became a form of liberty — liberty to steer clear of the doctor’s office; liberty to avoid the sordid underbelly of hospital protocols; and liberty to recognize that your best interests are not always the best interests of those whose profits are predicated on illness.

People who were obese, compulsive smokers, and Vitamin D-deficient were far more likely to suffer the worst effects of COVID-19. Trying to treat COVID while also grappling with co-morbidities ended up being a battle of life and death.

Too many among us heeded the advice to stay home, stock up on Doritos, and hunker in place until the pestilence passed. Many have still not been shaken from their stupor. Others were red pilled, quickly realizing there could be no worse advice from authorities. Meanwhile, the gaslighting, lies, and propaganda from public health, the media and from many individual doctors and pharmacists continues unabated.

The end result is the rather unfortunate tension we currently see at play in the West — between one side who still believes centralized systems and the individuals working within them have society’s best interests at heart and, on the other side, a brave cohort of healthcare practitioners who completely rejected the “nothing can be done” orthodoxy and continue to speak out bravely and forthrightly, even at the risk of losing everything.

Those whose eyes were opened — and that is a great many Americans, Canadians, Brits, Aussies and Kiwis — have lost complete faith in the medical establishment and in centralized systems. It’s what makes the time we live in extremely precarious: we need sound advice and guidance to get healthy, but we don’t trust the people and institutions charged with that mandate.

Where does that leave us?

For some, what’s needed is a healthcare revolution — an entire overhaul and rethinking of how we view our relationship with health and healthcare. More than 500 people are heading to Phoenix, Arizona this weekend to harness that spirit of rebellion and turn it into concrete action. The FLCCC Alliance’s ‘Healthcare Revolution’ conference is about restoring the doctor-patient relationship and putting trust back at the center of the conversation.

Now in its third year, the conference is one of the largest gatherings in the country to talk about issues that are still verboten in mainstream medicine. While newspapers like the Wall Street Journal, run headlines like: “Cancer Is Striking More Young People, and Doctors Are Alarmed and Baffled” the FLCCC is featuring a panel discussion on the ‘Emergence and Treatment of Turbo Cancers’ with doctors who are not afraid to say the quiet part out loud: the bioweapon and its purported cure unleashed on the world is likely the main factor.

The conference aims to help medical professionals learn to treat disease stemming from the spike protein, which enters the body either through COVID infection or injection. Other discussions are geared towards helping patients connect with like-minded providers and giving them advice on supercharging their immune systems to fight off future infections.

If there is an upside to the COVID pandemic, it is realizing that we have more power than we previously understood to live our lives on our own terms. Taking our health into our own hands is part of that. Another part is recognizing there are still people with medical training who are committed to upholding their oath to help, or at least do no harm.

Many of them will be in Phoenix this weekend. Many of them are connected through online forums and websites. Many of them are you and for that, we salute you!