Edmonton City Council held four days of discussions this spring as part of the city’s district planning overhaul to accommodate millions of new residents.

A public hearing has one job: to allow the general public to give testimony on a proposed issue or action. Those in charge may not like what they hear, but they are supposed to receive comments, questions, and concerns from their constituents.

At a late June public hearing in Edmonton, Alberta, nearly 100 citizens signed up to voice their thoughts on the city’s new district planning program, otherwise known as “15-minute districts.” Most of the speakers expressed criticisms of the plan, including environmental management concerns, impact on housing prices, fears about ‘extreme densification’, and potential damage to historic neighborhoods. Many were also worried about this plan becoming a gateway to lockdowns and restrictions on freedom of movement.

Those concerns were so prevalent, in fact, that the council had to amend its policy to clarify. They added a sentence stating: “The district policy and district plans shall not restrict freedom of movement, association, and commerce in accordance with the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.”

That seems pretty straightforward and how participatory democracy should work, right?

Well, not everyone agrees. Enter Timothy Caulfield, Canadian research chair in health law and policy at the University of Alberta, who rose to prominence in recent years by calling anyone who disagreed with any portion of the COVID narrative a conspiracy theorist and anti-vaxxer. It’s likely he has been tasked with playing interference in Canada so globalist policies get implemented. More on him later.

Holden Timothy Caulfield

Edmonton’s mayor, Amarjeet Sohi, was conciliatory to the concerned citizens at the hearing, saying: “If we can bring more clarity by having a preamble in the District Plans that says everything we do continues to comply with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, and if that gives some comfort to some people, I see no harm in it.”

‘What’s that you say? You want us to respect your rights and freedoms?’ Mayor Amarjeet Sohi at a Edmonton city council public hearing on May 28, 2024.

But Caulfield says the additional language “legitimizes” a conspiracy theory and is a direct threat to democracy.

We're seeing this happen all over the world with a bunch of different conspiracies where policymakers are just kind of, ‘we give up, we'll do something to respond to it.’ And the problem is, it kind of normalizes the role of conspiracy theories in our lives... Let's make policies and laws based on the truth, not on fiction. And, of course, what we now have is this conspiracy theory kind of codified in Edmonton policy.

Of course, we all know 15-minute cities are not a conspiracy theory — they are a very real concept being proposed and embraced by the likes of the World Economic Forum, the United Nations, C40 Cities, and progressive politicians around the world. Phasing out cars is an essential pillar of the plan.

Listen to Edmonton City Councillor Andrew Knack describe the joys of living in a 15-minute city.

“You’re not going to worry about traffic, because people won’t need a car… We want you to live in an area where everything that you need is a 1.5 km walk in every direction.”

Snarky side note: who doesn’t want to walk 20 minutes to get groceries in Edmonton, a city where average high temperatures are barely above freezing for at least 5 months of the year, but closer to 19º or 20º Fahrenheit in the coldest months? Sure, public transit could be an option, as long as you don’t mind your bus being chronically late.

"In a city of proximity in which services are always close by, mobility is a choice,” says Colombian-born Carlos Moreno, professor at the Sorbonne and inventor of the 15-minute city concept. “On foot, by bicycle, by public transport or electric vehicle, you go where you want because you want to, not because you have to."

In what is surely the most brilliant analogy for our future, former Canadian politician Randy Hillier produced an ‘expert model’ video to demonstrate what our globalist overlords are aiming to create with 15-minute cities.

Stepping into his chicken coop, he explains to Glen Jung of Bright Light News in his classic Canadian accent:

These residents of the 15-minute community… they're not locked in, but they just stay there. They're free to come and go but they don't. Everything they need in their life is right here in their 15-minute community. They own nothing but they are exceptionally happy… And it's so wonderful because I get to take everything they produce and they just keep producing.

The globalists are going to continue to push for this to happen and will denounce any criticism as a conspiracy theory.

Welcome to your new life — if you can call it that.